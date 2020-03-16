Sex offender reportedly found with 14-year-old girl in hotel room

MOUNT PLEASANT — A registered sex offender with an active warrant for violation of the registry was allegedly found early Saturday in a motel room with another woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Joshua A. Rogers, 33, from Waukegan, Illinois, is charged with two counts of obstructing an officer and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint:

At approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, Mount Pleasant Police Department officials were dispatched to the Knights Inn, 1149 Oakes Road, for a report of a 14-year-old girl in the motel with an older man.

Inside the room, officers found the girl, another woman and Rogers. One officer questioned the girl while the other questioned Rogers. The girl allegedly told officers the woman was her mother and Rogers was her uncle, but she did not know her uncle's name. The girl said that her "uncle" picked up her and her mother from Waukegan to meet her grandparents.