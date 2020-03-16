Sex offender reportedly found with 14-year-old girl in hotel room

MOUNT PLEASANT — A registered sex offender with an active warrant for violation of the registry was allegedly found early Saturday in a motel room with another woman and a 14-year-old girl.
Joshua A. Rogers, 33, from Waukegan, Illinois, is charged with two counts of obstructing an officer and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, all of which are misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint:
At approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, Mount Pleasant Police Department officials were dispatched to the Knights Inn, 1149 Oakes Road, for a report of a 14-year-old girl in the motel with an older man.
Inside the room, officers found the girl, another woman and Rogers. One officer questioned the girl while the other questioned Rogers. The girl allegedly told officers the woman was her mother and Rogers was her uncle, but she did not know her uncle's name. The girl said that her "uncle" picked up her and her mother from Waukegan to meet her grandparents.
Another officer questioned Rogers, who allegedly initially stated that his name was Michael Taylor and his date of birth was May 8, 1999. He allegedly asked the woman for help in identifying himself. When a computer image with the name Michael Taylor popped up, the officer noted that it did not look like Rogers.
The officer again asked Rogers for his name and he allegedly said Jacob Lenz and his date of birth was March 13, 1999. That name also did not render any results on a database. Then Rogers reportedly stood up, put his arms behind his back and said, "Just put the cuffs on me and take me to jail." At that point he gave his real name and birth date.
Officers learned there was an outstanding warrant for Rogers' arrest for violation of the sex offender registry. An officer also reportedly two glass smoking bowls and a metal grinder with burnt ash. Rogers allegedly admitted they were his and that they were used to smoke marijuana.
During his initial appearance on Monday, Rogers' signature bond was set at $400. A status conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 18. He remained in custody as of late Monday afternoon at the Racine County Jail.