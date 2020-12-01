Sex offender released from prison, to live on West Sixth Street

RACINE — Racine Police announced Tuesday that registered sex offender Allen C. Judon, 32, has been released from imprisonment and will be residing in the 1800 block of West Sixth Street.

Judon was convicted in 2017 after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual assault for sexually assaulting an adult woman while she was sleeping.

Conditions of his release include no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with the victim and complying with all requirements of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.

Racine Police advised that use of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders will not be tolerated.