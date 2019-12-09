'Serious juvenile offender' charged for gun possession

RACINE — A Racine teen who was previously declared a serious juvenile offender is facing more charges after allegedly being found in possession of a gun on Friday.
Lamarion D. Blair, 17, of the 1800 block of Racine Street, is charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint:
Blair was in an apartment in the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue on Friday evening when police were called after witnesses heard a fight going on at the residence.
The woman who answered the door when police knocked seemed surprised, according to the criminal complaint, and tried to close the door.
An officer stepped into the apartment before the woman could close the door and reported smelling marijuana.
Officers saw a handful of people standing in the living room, attempting to hide their faces from police.
Police identified three of them as members of an area gang.
Next to Blair, who was sitting at the kitchen table, was reportedly a handgun sticking out from between two 12-packs of soda. When police patted him down, they allegedly found another firearm in his waistband.
Blair was already on probation for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery and was declared a serious juvenile offender in February 2018.
A $1,000 cash bond was set Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Also on Monday, Blair was ordered not to have any contact with his co-defendants who were identified only by their initials in the complaint and not to consume or possess any controlled substances. He has been placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Juan J DeLuna
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juan J DeLuna, 1500 block of Prospect Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Patrick J Hagarty
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Patrick J Hagarty, 2400 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Enous N Anderson
Enous N Anderson, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Emma D Davis
Emma D Davis, 2000 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5 and 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeromy Donald Finke
Jeromy Donald Finke, Campbellsport, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC.
Akeem W First
Akeem W First, 1500 block of South Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), deliver of amphetamine, imitation of controlled substance.
Darrell J Gunn
Darrell J Gunn, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacquelyn S Lynch
Jacquelyn S Lynch, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, concealing stolen firearm, possession of THC.
Eric G Otto Jr.
Eric G Otto Jr., 1400 block of Merganser Lane, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Michelle Lauren Smith
Michelle Lauren Smith, 3300 block of Shorewood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher J Back
Christopher J Back, 10200 block of Root River Drive, Caledonia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violation of injunction (harassment).