'Serious juvenile offender' charged for gun possession

RACINE — A Racine teen who was previously declared a serious juvenile offender is facing more charges after allegedly being found in possession of a gun on Friday.

Lamarion D. Blair, 17, of the 1800 block of Racine Street, is charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint:

Blair was in an apartment in the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue on Friday evening when police were called after witnesses heard a fight going on at the residence.

The woman who answered the door when police knocked seemed surprised, according to the criminal complaint, and tried to close the door.

An officer stepped into the apartment before the woman could close the door and reported smelling marijuana.

Officers saw a handful of people standing in the living room, attempting to hide their faces from police.

Police identified three of them as members of an area gang.