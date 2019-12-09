'Serious juvenile offender' charged for gun possession
Crimes and Court

RACINE — A Racine teen who was previously declared a serious juvenile offender is facing more charges after allegedly being found in possession of a gun on Friday.

Lamarion D. Blair, 17, of the 1800 block of Racine Street, is charged with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint:

Blair was in an apartment in the 2400 block of Northwestern Avenue on Friday evening when police were called after witnesses heard a fight going on at the residence.

The woman who answered the door when police knocked seemed surprised, according to the criminal complaint, and tried to close the door.

An officer stepped into the apartment before the woman could close the door and reported smelling marijuana.

Officers saw a handful of people standing in the living room, attempting to hide their faces from police.

Police identified three of them as members of an area gang.

Next to Blair, who was sitting at the kitchen table, was reportedly a handgun sticking out from between two 12-packs of soda. When police patted him down, they allegedly found another firearm in his waistband.

Blair was already on probation for armed robbery and attempted armed robbery and was declared a serious juvenile offender in February 2018.

A $1,000 cash bond was set Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.

Also on Monday, Blair was ordered not to have any contact with his co-defendants who were identified only by their initials in the complaint and not to consume or possess any controlled substances. He has been placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

