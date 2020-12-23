September shooting death: Racine man arrested in Delavan on Monday claims he acted in self-defense

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Barajas-Acosta states that he grabbed D.D., yelled ‘What are you doing!?’ (at) D.D.,” according to the complaint. D.D. then started yelling for help from someone else, at which point Barajas-Acosta reported hearing shots being fired from behind him.

Barajas-Acosta told police he then ran away and started yelling for help as the sounds of gunfire continued. A witness who had gone to the scene with Barajas-Acosta told police she heard shots and then “eventually Barajas-Acosta came running up to where she was.”

Around the same time, “D.D. was observed running to the front of (a home on the 900 block of Walnut Street) where he collapsed from a bullet wound.”

D.D. was pronounced dead “shortly after the incident at the hospital,” according to Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby. An autopsy reportedly showed that D.D. died because of a gunshot wound in his leg, because a bullet entered D.D.’s right thigh and perforated his femoral vein and artery.

According to the Racine Police Department investigator on the case, “Barajas-Acosta’s description of the shooting, with his being between the shooter and D.D., is inconsistent with the shooter being behind him and the entry wound.”