September shooting death: Racine man arrested in Delavan on Monday claims he acted in self-defense

A Racine man, who allegedly shot and killed the man who he thought may have stolen his car on Sept. 27 on the 900 block of Walnut Street, was arrested Monday in Delavan.
The suspect attests that the shooting was committed in self-defense, although initially the suspect allegedly said he never fired any shots and denied having a gun.
The suspect has been identified as Eduardo M. Barajas-Acosta, 24, of the 2900 block of 16th Street, who has no prior criminal convictions, according to a criminal complaint.
The Racine County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged Barajas-Acosta with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, which carries with it a minimum sentence of life in prison.
A Racine Police Department investigator reported “that Barajas-Acosta’s description of the shooting … is inconsistent” with the fatal wound suffered by the deceased, identified only as “D.D.”
According to a criminal complaint:
Barajas-Acosta informed police in September that his car had been stolen. However, Barajas-Acosta was able to use a phone app to find a phone he had left in the stolen car, tracking the phone to the 900 block of Walnut Street.
There, Barajas-Acosta said he found his car. Standing next to the vehicle’s trunk was “D.D.”
“Barajas-Acosta states that he grabbed D.D., yelled ‘What are you doing!?’ (at) D.D.,” according to the complaint. D.D. then started yelling for help from someone else, at which point Barajas-Acosta reported hearing shots being fired from behind him.
Barajas-Acosta told police he then ran away and started yelling for help as the sounds of gunfire continued. A witness who had gone to the scene with Barajas-Acosta told police she heard shots and then “eventually Barajas-Acosta came running up to where she was.”
Around the same time, “D.D. was observed running to the front of (a home on the 900 block of Walnut Street) where he collapsed from a bullet wound.”
D.D. was pronounced dead “shortly after the incident at the hospital,” according to Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby. An autopsy reportedly showed that D.D. died because of a gunshot wound in his leg, because a bullet entered D.D.’s right thigh and perforated his femoral vein and artery.
According to the Racine Police Department investigator on the case, “Barajas-Acosta’s description of the shooting, with his being between the shooter and D.D., is inconsistent with the shooter being behind him and the entry wound.”
The investigator also reported searching a van that Barajas-Acosta and two others had driven to the 900 block of Walnut Street, inside which a handgun magazine and box for a handgun were found. The investigator also reported that one of the people who went to the scene with Barajas-Acosta had Googled “how to get gunshot residue off your hands.” However, the woman denied having Googled that.
According to police, a firearm and magazine allegedly used by Barajas-Acosta were found in an alley that surveillance video allegedly showed Barajas-Acosta had run down.
After the shooting, Barajas-Acosta allegedly told his brother “Dude pulled out a gun on me and it was me or him,” according to the complaint filed Tuesday.
A warrant for the arrest of Barajas-Acosta was filed on Dec. 14. After being arrested, Barajas-Acosta had an initial virtual hearing in Racine County Circuit Court Tuesday, facing one charge of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries with it a minimum sentence of life in prison. On Wednesday, a cash bond was set at $250,000.