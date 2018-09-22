Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine County Courthouse
Buy Now

The Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

 Journal Times file photo

RACINE — For the eighth consecutive year, the Racine County Circuit Court has designated September as Juror Appreciation Month. The month aims to recognize citizens who have answered the call and completed jury duty, and highlight the importance of serving on a jury.

Racine County judges, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and Clerk of Court Sam Christensen have all joined in sponsoring the month.

Racine County Circuit Judge Faye Flancher said the purpose of Juror Appreciation Month is to show past and prospective jurors that their contributions are greatly appreciated by the court.

“Jury service is a vital aspect of our government,” Flancher said. “When you serve as a juror, you not only serve your country, but you serve as an integral part of the justice system.”

Changes for jurors

Christensen said the Clerk of Court’s Office has implemented several changes since its first Jury Appreciation Month in 2010. Those changes include free parking for jurors, magazines provided by the Racine County Bar Association, free Wi-Fi access in the jury assembly room and email and text reminders for jurors.

This year, outdated flooring, chairs, and tables were replaced and a new cellphone charging station was installed for waiting jurors.

“When jurors serve, they really are defending our constitutional right to trial by jury, whether that’s in a criminal or civil trial. I think it’s important to recognize and celebrate that,” Christensen said.

Jurors important statewide

In 2017, more than 15,000 citizens were summoned to serve as jurors in Racine County. Nearly 200,000 individuals are summoned statewide to serve in Wisconsin each year.

Jurors are selected at random from a master list using the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s database of people with motor vehicle licenses or identification cards.

Under Wisconsin law, jurors are eligible for one month of service every four years. The Racine Circuit Court narrowed that eligibility further to one week of on-call service every four years.

For more information about jury service in Racine County, go to the Clerk of Courts’ website at www.racinecounty.com/clerkofcourts. More Wisconsin resources can be found at jury.wicourts.gov.

“Jury service is a vital aspect of our government. When you serve as a juror, you not only serve your country, but you serve as an integral part of the justice system.” Faye Flancher, Racine County Circuit Court judge

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments