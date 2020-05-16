Separate vehicle, house fires cause combined total of $41k in damage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire early Saturday that caused $1,000 in damage, and a structure fire Friday afternoon that resulted in $40,000 in damage, the Racine Fire Department reported.

At 4:53 a.m. Saturday, the Racine Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of DeKoven Avenue for a vehicle that was on fire, according to a Racine Fire Department news release.

The vehicle had caught fire in a driveway located between two houses, causing damage to the siding of both homes. Racine firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevented both houses from sustaining further damage.

The residents exited the homes safely and no injuries were reported. Fire officials said that the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Lamp causes house fire

At 3:15 p.m. Friday, the Racine Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of a structure fire.

When Racine Fire crews responded, light smoke was seen coming from the house. A fast attack was initiated to extinguish the fire, fire officials reported, and fire damage was stopped in the master bedroom.