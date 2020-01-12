Sentencing rescheduled, bond increased in fatal Caledonia hit-and-run case

RACINE — The bond of a Racine man charged with fatally striking a Caledonia bicyclist with his vehicle and leaving the scene in 2017 was increased and he was taken back into custody Friday after reportedly failing to cooperate with sentencing proceedings.

Tyler J. Martinez, 29, of the 200 block of Memorial Drive, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving the October 2017 death of 39-year-old Michael Fuchsgruber.

Martinez was ordered to cooperate with a presentence investigation (PSI) before his sentencing, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 3; however, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said that neither Martinez, nor his attorney, returned phone calls to schedule an appointment for the PSI interview, delaying the sentencing.

Martinez appeared in court Friday with his attorney Mark Pecora, who argued that neither Martinez nor Pecora had been contacted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Due to the delay, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office asked that Martinez’s bond, originally a $50,000 signature bond, be revoked and increased to a $100,000 cash bond, online court records show.

Martinez has been out of custody since four days after the crash.

