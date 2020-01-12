You are the owner of this article.
Sentencing rescheduled, bond increased in fatal Caledonia hit-and-run case
2017 bicyclist fatality

Sentencing rescheduled, bond increased in fatal Caledonia hit-and-run case

RACINE — The bond of a Racine man charged with fatally striking a Caledonia bicyclist with his vehicle and leaving the scene in 2017 was increased and he was taken back into custody Friday after reportedly failing to cooperate with sentencing proceedings.

Tyler J. Martinez, 29, of the 200 block of Memorial Drive, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving the October 2017 death of 39-year-old Michael Fuchsgruber.

Martinez was ordered to cooperate with a presentence investigation (PSI) before his sentencing, which was originally scheduled for Jan. 3; however, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections said that neither Martinez, nor his attorney, returned phone calls to schedule an appointment for the PSI interview, delaying the sentencing.

Martinez appeared in court Friday with his attorney Mark Pecora, who argued that neither Martinez nor Pecora had been contacted by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Due to the delay, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office asked that Martinez’s bond, originally a $50,000 signature bond, be revoked and increased to a $100,000 cash bond, online court records show.

Martinez has been out of custody since four days after the crash.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher increased Martinez’s bond, and he was taken into custody where Martinez may remain until his sentencing hearing, which has been rescheduled for March 10 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Martinez faces a maximum sentence of 15 years imprisonment and 10 years extended supervision, as well as up to a $100,000 fine.

Crash details

On Oct. 20, 2017, Martinez reportedly struck Fuchsgruber with a vehicle in the 5400 block of Douglas Avenue (Highway 32) near Middle Road in Caledonia and left the scene, according to the criminal complaint. Fuchsgruber was reportedly on a ride with his 15-year-old son at the time of the crash.

Fuchsgruber was transported to the hospital, but died from injuries he sustained.

The complaint stated that Martinez told police he did not stop because he thought he had hit a mailbox and thought his license was suspended because he had been cited for speeding and inattentive driving in the past.

An amended criminal complaint was issued later, after Martinez’s blood was drawn for a drug panel and tested positive for marijuana use.

