Sentencing for Knight in Canady homicide: 'You took from Mr. Canady everything'

RACINE — A Racine man found guilty by a jury in the 2017 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Harry Canady will be eligible for probation after 35 years behind bars.
His homicide had reportedly been witnessed by Donte Shannon, who was fatally shot during a police altercation in 2018. While the case was able to proceed, Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Sommers, said Shannon's death was a "significant handcuff" in the case.
A finding of guilty for first-degree intentional homicide carries with it a mandatory sentence of life in prison, so the primary factor decided on Friday would be whether 27-year-old Dominique Knight would one day be eligible for probation.
"The defendant, as he sits before me today is not safe to be at-large in our community. I’m comfortable in saying that,” Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen said before making his decision. “The man who sits before me today would have to undergo a remarkable transformation to safely step foot on the street of Racine or any city. But I am not God almighty. I don’t know what the defendant will be like in the future.”
Knight was also sentenced to four years in prison for a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon, consecutive to the homicide charge.
Although Knight has denied responsibility for Canady’s death throughout the trial and sentencing hearing Friday, Nielsen reiterated that he was sentencing Knight as the man who killed Harry Canady Jr., and called the homicide "cold-blooded."
"You took from Mr. Canady everything he had and everything he might have," Nielsen said. "You took from the Canady family a loved one."
Knight was also ordered to pay $13,750 in restitution to Canady's family for funeral expenses and the victim's headstone.
"I’m truly sorry for the loss of the victim," Knight said. "I know it has been hard on everybody…even if it’s the wrong person. I’m sorry for my family that they have to take this loss today.”
Canady family speaks
Harry Canady Sr., the victim's father, addressed the court Friday, calling Knight a coward. While Canady Sr. said he forgives Knight, he will never forget what was done.
"I think he should spend the rest of his natural born life in prison, without the possibility of parole," Canady Sr. said. "Since I can't see my son no more, his family can still see him, but they need to see him behind them bars."
Canady Jr.'s sister, Mikaela Dooley, also spoke, saying that the date of her brother's death — May 7, 2017 — destroyed the lives of the people in her family.
Harry's mother, Tanya Wooden, echoed that statement, delivering an impassioned speech about how much pain her son's death has caused. "On Sunday, May 7, 2017, my life ended. Not just Harry's, my daughter's, my son's, my grandson's, many in our family. My eyes are still open, my heart is still breathing, my breath in my lungs and yet life, a good life, is forever gone," Wooden said.
Wooden asked for Knight to be sentenced to probation without the possibility of parole, and chided Knight for not displaying any remorse during the trial. "There is no refuge and time does not heal all wounds," Wooden said.
“My son was a tremendous young man who was without fault in this violent and senseless death," Wooden said. She said that her son's impact on his friends, family and community was the reason his funeral was attended by hundreds.
Life in prison recommendation
Sommers recommended life without probation in Knight's case.
Sommers said that Harry's murder was caused after a relative of Harry was given $1,000 by Knight for a drug deal. The money was mismanaged, which reportedly angered Knight. She said Wooden offered to reimbursed Knight, but Knight refused the money.
"I think it is important for this court to know that Harry was a person who was well liked, and a person who was a contributing member of our society," Sommers said. "Somebody who worked and somebody who graduated from high school and somebody who just a well-liked man."
She said that since the trial, investigation determined that Knight allegedly tried to have a jailhouse informant who was working with the state injured while in prison. During the sentencing, Knight denied knowing anything about threats to a jailhouse witness.
Sommers said that while Dominique Knight faces a life sentence today, Harry Canady Jr.'s parents face much worse. "They face having had to bury their child. They face a life of wondering who that child would have grown up to be … They have a lifetime of questions and sadness, and disappointment in front of them." Sommers said.
Family defends Knight
Knight's sister, Desire Knight, said she felt sympathy for Canady family, but defended her brother, saying she had a hard time believing her brother could kill Canady, as he had never done anything violent toward her.
"I won't let nobody say my brother is a monster or evil, a killer and shows no remorse. He is none of those things," Desire Knight said.
She said that growing up, she wanted to be like her brother. She said that he always puts his four children first, and they are having a hard time deal with it.
She asked the court to not "throw away his life" and said she and her family will stand behind Knight no matter what.
Knight's attorney Russell Jones said that Knight maintains his innocence in the situation and recommended the possibility of probation after 30 years total behind bars.
"Do we essentially say, 'this is life, no chance at parole,' and be done with it?" Jones said. "I'm not one to say we should be done with anybody at this point...Everyone is entitled to redemption."
While speaking to the court, Knight told his family to stay strong, live everyday one day at a time and not give up on themselves.
