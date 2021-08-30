Semitruck catches fire Monday morning on Interstate in Racine County

RAYMOND — Before dawn Monday morning, a semitruck became “fully engulfed” in flames on Interstate 41 at the northbound offramp at Highway K, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was uninjured, deputies reported.

A photo from the scene showed that the semi carried the logo of Country Hearth, a Wisconsin-based bread company.

The fire was blamed on “a mechanical issue.”

Traffic was disrupted for about two hours, starting at around 5:10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0