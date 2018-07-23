MOUNT PLEASANT — A 19-year-old Racine man was transported to the hospital following a crash between a semitrailer tractor and a golf cart Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred at about 3:35 p.m. Monday at Hribar Corporation Center, 1821 E. Frontage Road, in Mount Pleasant. The semitrailer was traveling east in the Hribar lot when it collided with the golf cart at a low speed, according to Sgt. Matt Kwapil of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
The golf cart driver, a Hribar employee, was knocked unconscious by the crash, but he was up and walking around by the time authorities arrived, Kwapil said.
Police dispatchers initially called Flight For Life, but it was canceled when emergency responders discovered the man’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to Battalion Chief Jon Keiser of the South Shore Fire Department.
Responders transported the golf cart driver, who did have serious injuries, to Ascension All Saints Hospital, Kwapil said. Kwapil did not have an update on the man’s condition as of 5:45 p.m.
Authorities were investigating as of Monday evening, but it did not initially appear either driver was impaired, Kwapil said. Police did not issue any citations because the crash occurred on private property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.