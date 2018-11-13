Try 1 month for 99¢
Semitrailer tips
Buy Now

A semitrailer carrying a load of boxed metal parts tipped onto its side Tuesday morning as the driver was turning east onto Rapids Drive from Northwestern Ave. The driver was not hurt and was able to climb out of the driver's side door.

 MICHAEL BURKE mick.burke@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — A semitrailer rolled onto its side Tuesday morning near the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Rapids Drive at about 9:15 a.m. 

The truck driver, who declined to be named, said he was driving east toward Racine and, as he turned onto Rapids Drive, the heavily loaded truck tipped onto the passenger side. The semitrailer was loaded with boxes of metal parts being delivered to a Racine company, he said.

The driver, who was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt, said he pushed open the driver's side door, with difficulty, and climb out.

No other vehicles were involved, and the semitrailer was eventually pulled back onto its wheels.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
2
0

Tags

Load comments