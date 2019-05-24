Try 3 months for $3
Racine County Sheriff's Office News
RACINE COUNTY — A semitrailer driver who was reportedly impaired was arrested Friday after alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in his vehicle.

At 8:09 a.m. Friday, Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the northbound Highway G exit ramp of Interstate 94 after Racine County dispatch received a phone call from a semitrailer driver who reported hearing voices in the walls of his semitrailer, a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release stated.

Deputies arrived and spoke with the truck's driver, 55-year-old Shayne S. Dewitt of Neenah. They initially thought Dewitt was experiencing a mental health crisis; however, deputies searched the vehicle and found open alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia. A field sobriety test determined that Dewitt was impaired.

Dewitt was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail. Charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a restricted controlled substance, both fourth offenses; and possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and open intoxicants in a vehicle have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.

Dewitt, who is out on bond for a retail theft charge out of Outagamie County, is also facing three counts of bail jumping.

According to a DOT representative, Dewitt still had a valid commercial drivers license at the time of his arrest. 

