RACINE COUNTY — A semitrailer driver who was reportedly impaired was arrested Friday after alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia was allegedly found in his vehicle.
At 8:09 a.m. Friday, Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the northbound Highway G exit ramp of Interstate 94 after Racine County dispatch received a phone call from a semitrailer driver who reported hearing voices in the walls of his semitrailer, a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release stated.
Deputies arrived and spoke with the truck's driver, 55-year-old Shayne S. Dewitt of Neenah. They initially thought Dewitt was experiencing a mental health crisis; however, deputies searched the vehicle and found open alcohol, drugs and drug paraphernalia. A field sobriety test determined that Dewitt was impaired.
Dewitt was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail. Charges of operating while intoxicated and operating with a restricted controlled substance, both fourth offenses; and possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and open intoxicants in a vehicle have been referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office.
Dewitt, who is out on bond for a retail theft charge out of Outagamie County, is also facing three counts of bail jumping.
According to a DOT representative, Dewitt still had a valid commercial drivers license at the time of his arrest.
Today's mugshots: May 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jason M. Blashka
Jason M. Blashka, Mount Pleasant, first degree child sexual assault, child enticement, false imprisonment.
Brandon L. Dotson
Brandon L. Dotson, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Robert M. Foots
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert M. Foots, 900 block of Center Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Todd C. Gurtowski
Todd C. Gurtowski, 7800 block of 36th Avenue, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of cocaine, misdemeanor bail jumping
Kyle J. Johnson
Kyle J. Johnson, Burlington, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, strangulation and suffocation.
Anthony J. Kassees
Anthony J. Kassees, West Allis, possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Todd J. Kerkman
Todd J. Kerkman, Union Grove, theft (movable property between $10,000 and $100,000), criminal damage to property.
Aaron M. Kimberly
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aaron M. Kimberly, Kansasville, first degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, hit and run, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kari M. McMillen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Kari M. McMillen, Salem, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving causing injury.
Marcus D. Salisbury
Marcus D. Salisbury, 1500 block of Boyd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, felony intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Charita P. Scott
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Charita P. Scott, Milwaukee, fraud against financial institution (between $10,000 and $100,000).
Denton Z. Thomas
Denton Z. Thomas, Waukegan, IL, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arial Nicole Browne
Arial Nicole Browne, 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Jennifer A. Hager
Jennifer A. Hager, 5000 block of Erie Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Aaron L. Harris Jr.
Aaron L. Harris Jr., 1400 block of Howard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Michael L. Herrington Jr.
Michael L. Herrington Jr., 1500 block of Superior Street, Racine, neglecting a child, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Sabrina L. Thomas
Sabrina L. Thomas, 2400 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
