Semi-truck drivers who died in Yorkville crash Tuesday identified

Vehicles respond to crash

Emergency vehicles respond to double-fatality crash in central Racine County Tuesday.

 RYAN PATTERSON,

YORKVILLE — The drivers of the semi-truck and bulk tanker truck who both died in an explosive crash Tuesday in central Racine County have been identified.

IMG_5776.jpg

A semi-truck ended up engulfed in flames Tuesday morning in central Racine County after a crash killed both the driver of the semi and the bulk tanker it collided with.

They are Kevin Shufford, 57, of North Carolina, and Timothy Platt, 60, of Indiana, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Thursday.

According to the initial investigation, a semi-truck pulling a flatbed that was hauling plastic drain tile headed westbound on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) crossed the center line and crashed head on into a tanker hauling corn starch.

The crash occurred about three miles west of Interstate 94.

Shufford was driving the flatbed and Platt was driving the tanker, Payne said.

Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions at around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The semi-truck ended up engulfed in flames, with black smoke being visible for miles around.

Both drivers were pronounced dead soon after the crash.

