Semi-truck drivers who died in Yorkville crash Tuesday identified

YORKVILLE — The drivers of the semi-truck and bulk tanker truck who both died in an explosive crash Tuesday in central Racine County have been identified.

They are Kevin Shufford, 57, of North Carolina, and Timothy Platt, 60, of Indiana, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Thursday.

According to the initial investigation, a semi-truck pulling a flatbed that was hauling plastic drain tile headed westbound on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) crossed the center line and crashed head on into a tanker hauling corn starch.

The crash occurred about three miles west of Interstate 94.

Shufford was driving the flatbed and Platt was driving the tanker, Payne said.

Witnesses said they heard multiple explosions at around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The semi-truck ended up engulfed in flames, with black smoke being visible for miles around.

Both drivers were pronounced dead soon after the crash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0