CALEDONIA — A semitrailer rolled onto its side Tuesday morning near the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Rapids Drive at about 9:15 a.m.
The truck driver, who declined to be named, said he was driving east toward Racine and, as he turned onto Rapids Drive, the heavily loaded truck tipped onto the passenger side. The semitrailer was loaded with boxes of metal parts being delivered to a Racine company, he said.
The driver, who was wearing his seatbelt and was not hurt, said he pushed open the driver's side door, with difficulty, and climb out.
No other vehicles were involved, and the semitrailer was eventually pulled back onto its wheels.
