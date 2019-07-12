{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — A semi traveling too quickly on the Burlington Bypass on-ramp at Highway 142 rolled over Friday morning along with its trailer, closing the southbound lanes for four hours and spewing 30 to 50 gallons of diesel on the road, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office press release.

At 7:38 a.m., deputies responded to the on-ramp, where the driver of the semi, a 36-year-old woman from Waukegan, Illinois, had rolled the semi and its trailer onto their sides.

Authorities were able to recover "nearly all" of the spilled diesel fuel.

The crash closed the bypass from Highway 142 to Highway 11 for four hours.

The Waukegan woman suffered minor injuries and was cited after the crash investigation.

No one else was injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the greater Union Grove and Waterford areas, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

