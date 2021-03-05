Semi loses load of metal sheeting after Jeep ran stop sign on Highway 20, according to Sheriff's Office

DOVER — Three vehicles, including a semitrailer, were involved in a crash before 6:30 a.m. Friday in the Town of Dover. The intersection of Highway 20 (Washington Avenue) and North Raynor Avenue was closed for nearly 4 hours, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office:

A Jeep Wrangler — driven by a 25-year-old resident of the City of Burlington — was driving northbound on Raynor Avenue when it failed to stop at the stop sign for the intersection with Highway 20. When the Jeep ran the stop sign, it struck a westbound semi with a flatbed trailer. The semi’s driver lost control and came to rest, blocking all lanes of Highway 20 southbound. It also lost its load of industrial aluminum sheeting, which fell onto Highway 20.

After the Jeep hit the semi, a third vehicle — a heavy-duty flatbed truck — was struck.

There were no serious injuries to any of the occupants of the vehicles, the Sheriff’s Office said.