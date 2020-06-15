Semi hits pedestrian at Golf and Rapids Drive

RACINE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a semi, according to the Racine Police Department.
The crash happened at Golf Avenue and Rapids Drive at around 6 a.m.
The person was alive when taken from the scene, but condition is currently unknown, according to police.
A sergeant with the Racine Police Department said the initial investigation revealed the semi driver was unfamiliar with the area and went through a stoplight and hit a pedestrian. It remains under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.