Semi hits pedestrian at Golf and Rapids Drive
Semi hits pedestrian at Golf and Rapids Drive

RACINE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a semi, according to the Racine Police Department. 

The crash happened at Golf Avenue and Rapids Drive at around 6 a.m. 

The person was alive when taken from the scene, but condition is currently unknown, according to police. 

A sergeant with the Racine Police Department said the initial investigation revealed the semi driver was unfamiliar with the area and went through a stoplight and hit a pedestrian. It remains under investigation. 

