Semi hits pedestrian at Golf and Rapids Drive in Monday morning incident

RACINE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday after being hit by a semi at the intersection of Golf Avenue and Rapids Drive according to the Racine Police Department. The incident was reported at 5:49 a.m.
Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby reported to The Journal Times on Monday afternoon that the pedestrian was conscious when transported from the scene by ambulance due to the injuries sustained. Additional information regarding the pedestrian’s condition was unavailable as of press time.
Among the witnesses to the accident was Bobbie Cochran, a first shift clerk with Rapids Food & Liquor, 3015 Rapids Drive.
“Where I stand up there it was a perfect view …,” she said of her vantage point behind the shop’s counter.
Cochran said the force of the impact threw the pedestrian from the eastern crosswalk across Rapids Drive over Golf Avenue past the western crosswalk on Rapids Drive, with both of the victim’s shoes knocked off and lying in the intersection.
“He was walking in the pedestrian crosswalk across Rapids, the truck hit him, knocked his shoes off …,” Cochran said. “He flew through the air and … ended up flying all the way over to … the other side. He laid there for 10 minutes and didn’t move and I’m saying, ‘Please don’t let him die there, please don’t let him die there,’ and the next thing I saw his arm move, and after that the first cop pulled up, a fire truck pulled up, another cop, the paramedics and another cop.”
A sergeant with the Racine Police Department told The Journal Times earlier in the day that the initial investigation revealed the semi driver was unfamiliar with the area and went through a red light, hitting the pedestrian.
The incident remains under investigation.
