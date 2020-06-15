Semi hits pedestrian at Golf and Rapids Drive in Monday morning incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital Monday after being hit by a semi at the intersection of Golf Avenue and Rapids Drive according to the Racine Police Department. The incident was reported at 5:49 a.m.

Racine Police Sgt. Chad Melby reported to The Journal Times on Monday afternoon that the pedestrian was conscious when transported from the scene by ambulance due to the injuries sustained. Additional information regarding the pedestrian’s condition was unavailable as of press time.

Among the witnesses to the accident was Bobbie Cochran, a first shift clerk with Rapids Food & Liquor, 3015 Rapids Drive.

“Where I stand up there it was a perfect view …,” she said of her vantage point behind the shop’s counter.

Cochran said the force of the impact threw the pedestrian from the eastern crosswalk across Rapids Drive over Golf Avenue past the western crosswalk on Rapids Drive, with both of the victim’s shoes knocked off and lying in the intersection.