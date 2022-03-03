Semi hauling 10 crushed vehicles tips over at Caledonia roundabout

CALEDONIA — A semitrailer carrying 10 crushed vehicles tipped over because it was going too fast as it entered a roundabout Thursday morning.

The roundabout at the intersection of highways 38 and K was shut down for more than 3 hours Thursday morning as a result. The scene was cleared at 10 a.m.

Mount Pleasant-based Floyd's Towing removed the truck from the scene.

The crushed vehicles had been in what Caledonia Police Sgt. Jim Gardiner described as "like an empty bucket" on the semitruck. The truck was taking the crushed vehicles to be recycled.

But then the semi entered the roundabout "too fast" and tipped over.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital but was able to walk after the crash, Gardiner said.

In addition to the Caledonia Police Department, the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene. Gardiner said that the DNR confirmed no gas, oil or other contaminants entered the nearby Hoods Creek waterway.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post from the CPD concludes: "I would like to remind everyone that stopping your car or driving slow to take pictures at accident scenes is not only illegal, but unsafe and dangerous."

