Second trial underway for man accused of shooting at the Sin City Motorcycle Club

RACINE — The jury was seated in a homicide trial on Monday in a case that ended with a mistrial six months ago.

Donley M. Carey, 36, is charged with intentional first-degree homicide in the Feb. 25, 2020, shooting death of DeMarcus Anderson, 28, at the Sin City Biker Club at the southeast corner of Ninth Street and South Memorial Drive.

Carey has maintained his innocence throughout the case, attesting he never shot Anderson.

The trial continued Tuesday with the testimony of witnesses, including the man who claimed to have witnessed the shooting. The man’s name and the names of other witnesses are being withheld to protect their safety. Witnesses have already faced violence in retaliation, authorities have said.

The man identified Carey as the person who walked into the bathroom and shot Anderson, who the man considered a brother.

“I know exactly who shot my brother,” The man said. “50 shot my brother. 50 had the gun when he came in the bathroom. 50 did the shooting.”

Carey is known on the street as “50,” due to his resemblance to the rapper 50 Cent.

As the trial continued throughout the day, the defense was able to raise issues due to the conflicting testimony of three witnesses.

Case history

The Racine Police Department responded to the private club after an anonymous 911 call reported that there was a deceased person inside.

Investigators found Anderson, wrapped in trash bags, in a small bathroom. Later it was determined he had been shot seven times with a .40 caliber firearm.

Investigators theorize that someone wrapped the body and intended to move it later.

Following the initial investigation, a warrant was issued for Carey, who was arrested eight days later in Michigan.

Carey went to trial in January on the charge of first-degree homicide.

Judge Maureen Martinez declared a mistrial in the first trial after the defendant’s attorney, Mindy Nolan, made comments during closing statements the court deemed inappropriate.

State’s case

Another witness was offered “use immunity” to testify; that is, if during the course of his testimony this witness implicates himself in a crime, the Racine County District Attorney’s Office would not prosecute.

That witness was identified as an “enforcer” with the Sin City Motorcycle Club, and it was from him the jury learned about some of the inner workings of the club. As an enforcer, it was his job to do whatever the president ordered, ensured the other members did what they were supposed to do, and to protect the president.

The Sin City Motorcycle Club was the type of club where people did not use their real names. The president of the club at that time was identified as “Unload,” and it was his job to run the club.

Eyewitness

The dispute between Anderson and Carey was apparently over allegations that each thought the other was a snitch, referring to one another as “the police.”

So, on the night of the killing, they reportedly went into the little bathroom in the Sin City Motorcycle Club and stripped off all their own clothing to show they were not wearing wires.

According to one witness, Anderson was struggling to get his clothes on, so that witness got down on his knees to help his brother dress.

Initially, that witness said Anderson was too intoxicated to dress himself, but the subsequent toxicology report showed Anderson had consumed no alcohol.

The witness told the jury that, while he was on his hands and knees helping Anderson, Carey walked in and shot Anderson multiple times.

The witness then got up and went looking for Carey, but he had disappeared.

Witness

The enforcer testified that, on the night of the homicide, the defendant came out of the bathroom and was looking for a person with braids.

Carey jumped across the bar and went to “Cutthroat” — the clubs sergeant-at-arms — took something, and then moved fast to get back to the bathroom, the enforcer said.

The witness said he heard a click, Carey went into the bathroom, and then he heard six or seven shots.

The enforcer said that he and the president then left the club.

“I was nervous, and I didn’t know what to do, so I just got out of there,” he said.

Under questioning, he acknowledged he did not call the police. He was picked up in March by the RPD for questioning.

Pistol

While the enforcer was able to testify that he saw Carey go up to the sergeant-at-arms, another witness from a different perspective said they saw a bit more.

That witness, who is not one of the men aforementioned, told the jury he was aware there was a commotion near the bathroom, but he had been told to stay out of it by someone he knew, so he took a seat at the bar.

He described Carey as looking angry and “irritated about something.”

That witness said he saw the pistol change hands, from the sergeant-at-arms to Carey, who then went back to the bathroom.

The witness said he did not see the shooting in the bathroom, but he did hear five or six shots.

“I thought they were playing around,” he said, until someone told him “Get out of here.”

He took that advice, leaving with the witness who described Anderson as a brother, who was sobbing, repeating, “He killed my brother. He killed my brother.”

Problematic

The eyewitness testimony was not without its inconsistencies. Some of the testimony was a bit different from the police interview, to the first trial, to the second trial.

The enforcer said when he entered the bar there were 200 people inside, which contrasted sharply with other witness testimony. He also said anyone could have walked into the Sin City Motorcycle Club, even Assistant District Attorney Antoinette Rich, but other witnesses contradicted that, saying only certain people were allowed in.

The witness who described Anderson as a brother said he was only able to gain entrance because he knew someone on the inside and he brought Anderson with him. He said he brushed off the inconsistencies in his timeline, noting people who are having a good time aren’t paying attention to the time.

However, the defense will make something of what he and Anderson had been up for at least three days — using meth and ecstasy, which may have impacted their memories.

