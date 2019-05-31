RACINE — A second teen has been charged in connection to last week's fatal shooting of 19-year-old Jose Angel Padilla.
Christopher Stanley Webster, 18, who lives in the 1200 block of Center Street, where the shooting occurred, was charged on Friday with first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, a felony.
According to police, Webster was with 17-year-old Deshawn Ellison when Ellison allegedly shot Padilla in the back with a shotgun in front of Webster's home on the night of May 22.
RACINE — Ask any of his friends and family, and they’ll tell you Jose Angel Padilla, 19, had big dreams and worked hard to achieve them.
According to a criminal complaint:
Ellison changed his story several times while being interviewed by police, but he did admit to being at Webster's home. At one point, Ellison reportedly said that Webster had tipped him off about a potential robbery they could commit, but later changed his story, claiming that the shooting of Angel was retaliation for a previous robbery.
Both Webster and Ellison are students at Case High School.
According to online court records, this is the first time Webster has been charged with a crime in Wisconsin. Ellison was previously found guilty of robbery in 2015 as a minor, according to police.
A preliminary hearing for both Webster and Ellison is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Both remained in custody as of Friday night at the County Jail.
After an initial hearing on Friday, Webster's cash bond was set at $500,000. As conditions of his bond, Webster is required not to make contact with Ellison or anyone in Angel's family, and also must provide a DNA sample to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Another charge
Ellison also faces an additional charge for an alleged battery that reportedly occurred two days before Angel was killed.
According to a criminal complaint, Ellison hit a female several times in the head during a fight regarding his cell phone and Xbox on May 20 at Ellison's residence in the 1000 block of Main Street.
The complaint states that the female "did not want to prosecute," although she reportedly was unable to hear out of her left ear that evening after Ellison allegedly hit her.