Second teen charged in Dec. 8 shootout near Hagerer Park
alert top story

Second teen charged in Dec. 8 shootout near Hagerer Park

RACINE — A second teen has been charged in the Dec. 8 shootout at St. Clair and Hagerer streets, which involved at least six people and at least three guns, according to police.

Daquan T. McCray, 17, of the 1300 block of Summit Avenue, was charged Monday with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon and five felony counts of bail jumping, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At around 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 8, a shootout occurred near Hagerer Park where, according to an investigator's report of surveillance footage from a nearby store:

  • Five males were walking on Hagerer Street when a dark sedan pulled up.
  • Three of the males fled on St. Clair Street.
  • One of the males took cover behind a parked Dodge vehicle before shooting over his shoulder as he fled. Police have identified that man as 18-year-old Christopher Pegues of the 1900 block of Case Avenue; he was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon last week.
  • The fifth male on the sidewalk fired several shots at the sedan, including striking a nearby parked vehicle. Police have identified him as McCray.
  • The sedan drove away "at a high rate of speed."

Ten rounds of three different sizes were recovered by police — one 9mm round, six 5.7x28mm rounds and three .45 caliber rounds.

McCray was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for  at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

McCray has prior convictions for car theft, burglary of a building and theft from a person (for which he pleaded to no contest, guilty and no contest, respectively) stemming from July 2019 charges filed when he was 15.

In January, he was also charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, for which he is pleading not guilty.

