Second teen charged in Dec. 8 shootout near Hagerer Park

RACINE — A second teen has been charged in the Dec. 8 shootout at St. Clair and Hagerer streets, which involved at least six people and at least three guns, according to police.
Daquan T. McCray, 17, of the 1300 block of Summit Avenue, was charged Monday with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon and five felony counts of bail jumping, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a criminal complaint:
At around 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 8, a shootout occurred near Hagerer Park where, according to an investigator's report of surveillance footage from a nearby store:
Support Local Journalism
- Five males were walking on Hagerer Street when a dark sedan pulled up.
- Three of the males fled on St. Clair Street.
- One of the males took cover behind a parked Dodge vehicle before shooting over his shoulder as he fled. Police have identified that man as 18-year-old Christopher Pegues of the 1900 block of Case Avenue; he was charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon last week.
- The fifth male on the sidewalk fired several shots at the sedan, including striking a nearby parked vehicle. Police have identified him as McCray.
- The sedan drove away "at a high rate of speed."
Ten rounds of three different sizes were recovered by police — one 9mm round, six 5.7x28mm rounds and three .45 caliber rounds.
McCray was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit court on Monday. A preliminary court hearing is set for at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
McCray has prior convictions for car theft, burglary of a building and theft from a person (for which he pleaded to no contest, guilty and no contest, respectively) stemming from July 2019 charges filed when he was 15.
In January, he was also charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, for which he is pleading not guilty.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jovantae M Phifer
Jovantae M Phifer, 2500 block of 17th Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, entry into a locked building, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Mohammad T Alnabulsi
Mohammad T Alnabulsi, Madison, Connecticut, threat to a law enforcement officer, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), computer message (threaten/injury or harm), violation of injunction (harassment, domestic abuse assessments).
Elliott W Boswell Sr.
Elliott W Boswell Sr., Kansasville, Wisconsin, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm).
Michael K Burton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael K Burton, 5700 block of Tahoe Drive, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Khari L Cornett
Khari L Cornett, 11oo block of Liberty Street, Racine, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Daquan T McCray
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daquan T McCray, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), disorderly conduct (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping.
Brian T Rittner
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Brian T Rittner, 28800 block of Irma Court, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, alcohol fine enhancer).
Anthony R Salgado
Anthony R Salgado, Green Bay, Wisconsin, hit and run (great bodily harm).
Avery B Thomas
Avery B Thomas, 4000 block of Erie Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession drug paraphernalia.
Davisha T Traylor
Davisha T Traylor, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.