Second teen charged in Dec. 8 shootout near Hagerer Park

RACINE — A second teen has been charged in the Dec. 8 shootout at St. Clair and Hagerer streets, which involved at least six people and at least three guns, according to police.

Daquan T. McCray, 17, of the 1300 block of Summit Avenue, was charged Monday with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon and five felony counts of bail jumping, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint:

At around 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 8, a shootout occurred near Hagerer Park where, according to an investigator's report of surveillance footage from a nearby store:

