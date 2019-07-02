CALEDONIA — A second teen has been charged for a series of crimes including stealing two vehicles, high-speed chases and other thefts.
Davon M. Moore, 16, from Milwaukee is facing adult charges of burglary as a party to a crime, taking and driving a vehicle without consent as a party to a crime, operating a vehicle without consent of a passenger and resisting or obstructing an officer.
His codefendant, Zamontae Burch, also 16 of Milwaukee, was issued the same charges as an adult during his initial appearance on June 24.
Two other defendants are mentioned in the criminal complaint but no details about them were available in online court records as of Monday.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 2:37 a.m. on May 28, Moore and Burch and two other people were riding in a stolen blue Ford Focus in the area of highways 31 and 38, near the Caledonia/Mount Pleasant border. The vehicle had been called in as a reckless driver; when officers went to intervene, the vehicle had been operating at 85 mph in a 45 mph zone. As officers tried to pull the Ford over, its speed increased to 103 mph, which caused the first pursuing officer to lose control of his vehicle and have an accident.
Additional marked squads encountered the Ford near Highway 38 and Five Mile Road in Caledonia, and it ended up crashing into a tree in the 7000 block of Highway 38. Officers saw four occupants flee from the vehicle, and they disregarded officers’ orders to stop.
Inside the car, police found a police-style baton; a switchblade knife; 3.3 grams of suspected marijuana; two victims’ bank cards; miscellaneous keys, including keys to a Buick, Toyota and Mercury; and eight mobile phones. Police later learned the Ford had been stolen in Milwaukee. Moore reportedly was injured in the crash of the stolen Ford.
Second stolen car
The same day, Burch and Moore allegedly stole a vehicle from a home in the 11000 block of 6½ Mile Road.
Following the crash of the Ford, Moore and Burch found a vehicle that was open that had no keys in it — but they used a garage door opener to gain access to the garage where they found a Buick Enclave which was unlocked and had keys in it. They stole that car with Burch driving and took it to Milwaukee. Milwaukee Police officers recovered the Buick following a high-speed chase involving the juvenile codefendants.
Moore stated that he had been in the Ford with a group of individuals and had checked about 10 to 20 cars to see if they were locked, finding about four to six unlocked. Police recovered eight mobile phones in that vehicle. Burch was found with $180 in counterfeit $20 bills.
Moore and Burch could face up to 7½ years in prison each for the burglary charge and three years on the felony charge of operating without consent.
At his initial appearance on Monday, Moore’s cash bond was set at $3,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 10.
Burch has been assigned a Wednesday preliminary hearing in Racine County Circuit Court.
Today's mugshots: July 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael J. Asencio
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Michael J. Asencio, 200 block of Church Street, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Alyjah N. Barron
Alyjah N. Barron, Milwaukee, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
James Faulkner
James Faulkner, Milwaukee, second degree sexual assault by correctional staff, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim.
Isaiah J. Mcglorn
Isaiah J. Mcglorn, 900 block of Park Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Roger Mcglorn
Roger Mcglorn, 3300 block of Republic Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Davon M. Moore
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Davon M. Moore, Milwaukee, burglary of a building or dwelling, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer.
Jonathan J. Negron Montalvo
Jonathan J. Negron Montalvo, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Kenny R. Smith Jr.
Kenny R. Smith Jr., 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, substantial battery, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Dalquavis Ward
Dalquavis Ward, Milwaukee, first degree intentional homicide, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Yaniel Cruz
Yaniel Cruz, 1700 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David R. Holden
David R. Holden, 2300 block of Olive Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Maxwell D. Matter
Maxwell D. Matter, 3000 block of 97th Street, Sturtevant, carrying a concealed weapon, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gilberto Quintero
Gilberto Quintero, 900 block of Lockwood Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Jamiel Lamont Wheeler
Jamiel Lamont Wheeler, 1900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, operating without a license.
Emmanuel D. Williams
Emmanuel D. Williams, 900 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of cocaine, operating without a license.
