Second Racine teenager has been charged in Labor Day shooting on Racine Street
Second Racine teenager has been charged in Labor Day shooting on Racine Street

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A second Racine teenager has been charged in Labor Day shooting on Racine Street.

Shateek Wells, 17, of the 400 block of Cliff Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempt first degree intentional homicide and armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Labor Day, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Racine St. for a shooting and armed robbery where two men had been shot and a third person, identified as Clay was found in a yard with gunshot wounds as well. The wounds to Clay and one of the men were deemed life threatening and required Flight for Life.

An investigator responded to the Twins Food Mart to review surveillance video for potential associates of Clay. A video showed the red Honda involved in the shooting and the driver was identified as Wells.

On Sept. 15, the investigator found the car being driven in the 400 block of Cliff Ave. and conducted a stop. The driver was asked about the whereabouts of the car on Labor Day, and she said that Wells was in control of the car during that time. A picture on her phone showed Wells sitting on a bed with a handgun.

Wells was given a $250,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

