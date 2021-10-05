RACINE — A second Racine teenager has been charged in Labor Day shooting on Racine Street.
Shateek Wells, 17, of the 400 block of Cliff Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempt first degree intentional homicide and armed robbery and a misdemeanor count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
According to a criminal complaint:
A Racine teenager has been accused of being involved in an armed robbery and triple shooting that occurred minutes after midnight on Labor Day, Sept. 6, at the 1200 block of Racine Street.
On Labor Day, officers were sent to the 1200 block of Racine St. for a shooting and armed robbery where two men had been shot and a third person, identified as Clay was found in a yard with gunshot wounds as well. The wounds to Clay and one of the men were deemed life threatening and required Flight for Life.
An investigator responded to the Twins Food Mart to review surveillance video for potential associates of Clay. A video showed the red Honda involved in the shooting and the driver was identified as Wells.
On Sept. 15, the investigator found the car being driven in the 400 block of Cliff Ave. and conducted a stop. The driver was asked about the whereabouts of the car on Labor Day, and she said that Wells was in control of the car during that time. A picture on her phone showed Wells sitting on a bed with a handgun.
Wells was given a $250,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 1
Today's mugshots: Oct. 1
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Sincere Senmeon Granados
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sincere Senmeon Granados, 1200 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), discharging a firearm from a vehicle (towards a person), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Austin N Longo
Austin N Longo, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle).
Joshua D Manning
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joshua D Manning, 2000 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, burglary (arming self with a dangerous weapon), theft of movable property (special facts), carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct (use of dangerous weapon).
Daniel J Robinson
Daniel J Robinson, Hales Corners, Wisconsin, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Amanda Marie Vey
Amanda Marie Vey, Germantown, Wisconsin, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Johnny M Walrup Jr.
Johnny M Walrup Jr., 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, Racine, battery by prisoners, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Shateek Wells
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Shateek Wells, 400 block of Cliff Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), armed robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Caleb Robert Howell
Caleb Robert Howell, 3400 block of 45th Street, Kenosha, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Justin C Roddy
Justin C Roddy, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cherita L Window
Cherita L Window, 5200 block of Biscayne Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Thomas F Abernethy
Thomas F Abernethy, 5300 block of Zachary Drive, Racine, possession of child pornography.