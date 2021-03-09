Second Racine teen charged in shooting allegedly sparked by argument over gang affiliations

RACINE — Teenagers arguing about who are "real Dirty P gang members," a prominent south side gang, allegedly preceded a Feb. 7 shooting that placed one victim in serious condition.

A second Racine teenager, 19-year-old Travis T. Williams Jr. of the 1000 block of Hayes Avenue, was charged in the shooting Monday, a month after the first teen was charged. He faces felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:27 p.m. on Feb. 7, officers were sent tot he 2500 block of Taylor Avenue for a report of shots fired with the victim still at the residence.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who was bleeding from the shoulder and later was taken to the hospital. Staff said a bullet was lodged inside his chest cavity behind his ribs.