Second Racine teen charged in shooting allegedly sparked by argument over gang affiliations

RACINE — Teenagers arguing about who are "real Dirty P gang members," a prominent south side gang, allegedly preceded a Feb. 7 shooting that placed one victim in serious condition.
A second Racine teenager, 19-year-old Travis T. Williams Jr. of the 1000 block of Hayes Avenue, was charged in the shooting Monday, a month after the first teen was charged. He faces felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:27 p.m. on Feb. 7, officers were sent tot he 2500 block of Taylor Avenue for a report of shots fired with the victim still at the residence.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the victim who was bleeding from the shoulder and later was taken to the hospital. Staff said a bullet was lodged inside his chest cavity behind his ribs.
Officers spoke with two witnesses who said the victim had gotten into an argument on Facebook Live with Jonathan “Bam Bam” Jones about people not being real Dirty P gang members. The person then threatened to come to the house, and an hour later a person wearing all black and a mask was at the doorway. The person who ended up being shot got up, went to the door and then there was a gunshot. A second person came in through the back door, yelled out the victim's name and then fired shots before leaving.
An investigator spoke with one of the suspects, the "Bam Bam" Jones, and he said that heard Williams went to the house with guns. Williams said that he walked to the back door and heard Jones go upstairs. He then heard a conversation upstairs with Jones saying "What you on!? What you on!?" before hearing a gunshot.
Both of Williams and Jones then allegedly fled.
Jones was charged last month with attempted first-degree homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, all felonies.
Williams was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday, online court records show. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 18 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
