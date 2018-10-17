WATERFORD — The accomplice of an alleged motorcycle thief has been charged in the theft of a “priceless” motorbike that was stolen from Ken Remer’s garage last month.
On the night of Sept. 19, Remer’s garage was broken into and more than $5,000 worth of motorcycle tires, parts and tools were stolen, as well as a $30,000 motorcycle. The motorcycle had belonged to a friend of Remer’s who died while riding it in 2016.
Patrick James Bennett, 33, was charged for burglary and receiving stolen property earlier this month, in relation to the incident. Amanda L. Dysland, 36, was charged this week for burglary of a building, receiving stolen property and felony bail jumping.
The motorcycle was found damaged at a Rochester residence shared by Bennett and Dysland in the 200 block of Musquequack Street, but only some of the other motorcycle parts were recovered, according to Remer. Marijuana was also reportedly found in the home, sheriff’s investigators said.
Dysland faces up to 28 years in prison and/or a $60,000 fine.
Court records show that this is the second time Dysland has been charged with a criminal offense. In March, she was charged with burglary in Milwaukee County, although that case remains open.
A preliminary hearing in Dysland’s case is set for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Remer is a professional stuntman and the owner of International Championship Events, a company that sponsors races for ATVs and motorbikes on ice- and snow-covered indoor tracks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.