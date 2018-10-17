RACINE — A jury found 24-year-old Jonathan W. Bell guilty Wednesday on all charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, for the killing of Dashaun “2-3” Jordan outside of a gas station on Aug. 6, 2017.
Bell is the second person convicted in the case, after 18-year-old Rytrell Earl was sentenced in August to 20 years in prison for first-degree reckless homicide.
After Bell's jury trial began on Tuesday, one of the witnesses was allegedly threatened by someone who had been sitting in the court gallery after giving testimony, police said.
Jordan’s killing
Bell was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He faces life in prison. A sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 7.
Jordan, 20, was found dead in an alley south of 16th Street between Phillips and Murray avenues last year as a result of a gunshot wound. He had received his Park High School graduation certificate a week earlier.
The owner of a nearby gas station provided video surveillance footage to police, which reportedly played a key role in charging and convicting both Bell and Earl.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams said on Tuesday that Bell was the one that pulled the trigger, ultimately killing Jordan with a gunshot to the back of the head.
A witness threatened
After testifying on Tuesday, a witness in the trial was walking away from the Racine County Law Enforcement Center when he was approached by a car with three individuals inside.
One of the people in the car was later identified to be 21-year-old Kirrionta Rhinehouse, of the 700 block of 10th Street.
According to the witness, Rhinehouse said, "I don't want to disrespect you in front of your grandma, but when I catch up with you, you're going to catch some shells."
The witness told police that he felt this was a direct threat against his life, although he didn't recognize anyone in the car, but did take note of the vehicle’s license plate.
Using video surveillance from within the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., police saw that Rhinehouse attended the trial on Tuesday. After looking up the license plates on the vehicle, the witness confirmed that it was Rhinehouse's car that approached him.
Rhinehouse was arrested, but denied saying that the witness would "catch shells," according to police. He has been charged with four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and threat to a witness, which is a felony. If convicted, he faces up to nine years in prison. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was being held at the Racine County Jail with a bail of $12,671.
Earlier this year, Rhinehouse was charged for operating a motor vehicle without a license and bail jumping, although that case remains open. He was convicted of disorderly conduct in 2016, obstructing in 2014, and second-degree sexual assault of a child under sixteen in 2013. He has been incarcerated 10 times, according to the criminal complaint, the longest duration of which lasted nine months from June 2014 through May 2015.
Rhinehouse’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the Law Enforcement Center.
Racine Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen presided over both Earl's trial and Bell's trial, and is also lined up to preside over Rhinehouse's trial if necessary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.