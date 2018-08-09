RACINE — A second man has been charged in connection to the triple shooting on July 22 outside Tropical Paradise Bar.
Jameel A. Cunningham, 40, of the 900 block of Birch Street, Racine, faces three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.
Three people were struck by gunshots outside Tropical Paradise pub at bar time, 2 a.m., Racine police said. All injuries were non life-threatening, police said.
According to the criminal complaint:
While investigating the triple shooting on July 22, Racine Police officers reviewed security footage from inside Tropical Paradise Bar, 1600 Douglas Ave.
On the footage, Cunningham is reportedly observed putting a firearm in the pocket of Rickey D. Haynes, who allegedly started the firefight with that gun after leaving the bar. Haynes, 47, of the 1100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the incident.
Haynes reportedly confirmed to police that Cunningham gave him the gun.
Investigators searched Cunningham’s residence on July 23 and found two unloaded 9mm pistols with three 9mm magazines and three holsters, along with some additional ammunition.
When questioned, Cunningham reportedly admitted to being at the bar with Haynes the night of the shooting, but denied giving him a gun. Cunningham also reportedly claimed the guns were his brother’s and he had forgotten they were in his residence.
Cunningham made an initial court appearance Thursday, during which a cash bond was set at $50,000, online records show. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. He remained in custody as of Thursday night, online jail records indicated. Haynes also remains in custody.
Another felon at a shooting with a gun, and more in his house, he is 40 and has learned nothing but Im a thug criminal and will not stop!! Would some Judge please do our community a favor and put these guys away for life!! No more slaps on the wrist..his wrist is broken from slaps and healed over numerous times...Close the prison doors for good....
