Second man charged in alleged armed robbery that occurred during April drug deal; third suspect at large

During the encounter, the woman said that Ascencio pulled out a firearm and said, "I'll blow this (expletive)."

According to police, it is unclear whose idea it was originally to try to rob the woman, who was eventually allowed to leave the vehicle after she dropped the cash.

Callow denied an accusation that he suggested the three men should rob the woman rather than just sell her the Xanax. He claimed that he didn't even know Ascencio had a gun until he pulled it out in the vehicle.

Ascencio has been charged with armed robbery as a party to a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, both of which are felonies. Earlier this year, Ascencio was convicted of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and theft of movable property with less than $2,500.

Callow has been charged with armed robbery as a party to a crime.

Ascencio was arrested on July 2 when a Racine Police officer reportedly recognized him as a wanted man. Ascencio allegedly fled police but was caught, held at gunpoint and handcuffed. Marijuana weighing 1.8 grams was found on his person, according to police, leading to a charge of misdemeanor possession of THC.