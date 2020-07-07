Second man charged in alleged armed robbery that occurred during April drug deal; third suspect at large

RACINE — Two out of three men have been arrested following an alleged an armed robbery that occurred on April 26.
Roberto Carlos Ascencio, 18, of the 1600 block of Flett Avenue, was formally charged Monday with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon for his role in the alleged robbery of $200 from a woman.
The third suspect, 18-year-old Marco A. Castilleja Jr. of the 1700 block of Grange Avenue, has been charged in connection to the incident but was still at large as of Tuesday, according to online court records.
According to the criminal complaints:
On April 26, a woman had $200 in cash that she planned to use to purchase Xanax.
She met with Callow, Ascencio and Castilleja in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Kearney Avenue.
When she got into the vehicle, according to what she told police, Ascencio allegedly tried to grab the money out of her hand.
She told him, "Are you trying to rob me?" Callow replied, "something to the effect of, 'Yeah, get that money,'" according to what the woman told police. Callow denied taking place in the robbery, a Racine Police Department investigator reported.
During the encounter, the woman said that Ascencio pulled out a firearm and said, "I'll blow this (expletive)."
According to police, it is unclear whose idea it was originally to try to rob the woman, who was eventually allowed to leave the vehicle after she dropped the cash.
Callow denied an accusation that he suggested the three men should rob the woman rather than just sell her the Xanax. He claimed that he didn't even know Ascencio had a gun until he pulled it out in the vehicle.
Ascencio has been charged with armed robbery as a party to a crime and possession of a firearm by a felon, both of which are felonies. Earlier this year, Ascencio was convicted of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and theft of movable property with less than $2,500.
Callow has been charged with armed robbery as a party to a crime.
Ascencio was arrested on July 2 when a Racine Police officer reportedly recognized him as a wanted man. Ascencio allegedly fled police but was caught, held at gunpoint and handcuffed. Marijuana weighing 1.8 grams was found on his person, according to police, leading to a charge of misdemeanor possession of THC.
Callow is being held on a cash bond of $5,000 at the Racine County Jail, online court records show as of Tuesday afternoon. Ascencio was also in custody at the jail as of Tuedsay. His cash bond is set at $10,250.
