Second man charged in 2019 New Year's Day shooting on State Street

RACINE — A second man has been charged in the 2019 New Year's Day shooting outside a State Street pub.

Juan A. Garibay, 26, of the 1300 block of Terrace Avenue, was charged with felony counts of attempt first degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

Criminal charges were filed Friday, three years, five months and 16 days after the shooting.

According to a criminal complaint:

A fight began outside the now-closed Game On Sports Grill, 1743 State St., just after 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

The man who had been shot told officers he saw an argument beginning in the bar and tried to take it outside. He threw a punch and missed, and while he was turned around he got shot in the arm. It was later learned that the shooter was Amos Moses Godina.

After officers were able to identify the owner of the vehicle where the shooter came from, they spoke with her and learned that she was at the bar with Garibay and another man.

Surveillance footage showed at 1:49 a.m. Garibay backing away from the vestibule area of the bar, followed by another man. The man who got shot was seen approaching Garibay and the other man. The other man got into a fighting stance prior to the victim throwing a punch. Garibay was seen producing a gun and handing the gun to Godina before fleeing from the area. Godina then aimed the gun at a crowd of 15 people before shooting the man in the arm.

Garibay was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on June 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Godina, who is now 25, was charged 16 days after the shooting and, in August 2019, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm as a felon. He was sentenced in September 2019 to seven years in prison. He remains incarcerated at Stanley Correctional Institution in Chippewa County, according to Wisconsin Department of Corrections online records.

