RACINE — A second man has been arrested in a search warrant where the Racine County Metro Drug Unit found more than 80 grams of cocaine and several firearms, according to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle Larson, a 43-year-old man from the 2400 block of Illinois Street in Racine, was taken into custody and brought to the Racine County Jail the day following the arrest of Abel Santiago Cruz Jr. Larson was charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

Larson, a convicted felon, had a firearms restriction due to prior felony convictions, the RCSO said.

Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit on Wednesday, March 8 arrested Cruz, a 24-year-old man from the City of Racine, in reference to an ongoing drug investigation involving multiple controlled buys of cocaine. During the controlled buys, agents reportedly purchased amounts of 1 to 2 ounces of cocaine at a time from Cruz.

During the investigation, agents said they found Cruz was keeping illegal narcotics at his residence in the 2300 block of Thor Avenue in Racine. Cruz’s criminal history included drug charges, the RCSO said.

Agents executed a search warrant at Cruz’s residence and found 82.9 grams of cocaine, 8.7 grams of marijuana, Eagle Arms AR-15 style rifle, Winchester 20 gauge shotgun, three loaded AR-15 magazines with 57 rounds of .223, 85 rounds of .38 special ammunition, 24 shotgun shells, 5.11 level 4 body armor, drug cutting agents, digital scales, packaging materials, cellphones and identifiers.

The shotgun was located under the upstairs bed, where Larson lived.

Cruz’s two young children also resided in the area where the AR-15 and drugs were located. The Racine County Human Services Department was contacted under the drug endangered children protocol.

Agents brought Cruz to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on a cash bond. Cruz was charged with three felony counts of manufacture/deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine, and felony counts of manufacture/deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine, neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and child was under 6 years of age, possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine, and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Cruz and Larson both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, at 9 a.m., online court records show.

