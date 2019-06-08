A second ICE detainee housed at the Kenosha County Detention Center is being treated for mumps.
A dormitory at KCDC has been quarantined since May 30 after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee was diagnosed with the infectious illness.
That man has been in medical isolation and receiving treatment since he was diagnosed, while the rest of the people housed in the same dormitory as the man — both ICE detainees and county inmates — have been quarantined.
ICE pays the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department to house ICE detainees at KCDC, which also houses people awaiting trial on criminal charges in Kenosha County, along with people serving jail sentences.
Sgt. Chris Hannah of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said the second case was confirmed Thursday.
“He started displaying symptoms Wednesday, and it was confirmed last night,” he said Friday.
That man is also now in medical isolation.
Hannah said he did not have any information about the identities of the two detainees who are sick.
Vaccinations given
While those men are being treated, the Kenosha County Division of Health is giving the MMR — measles, mumps rubella — vaccine to the detainees and inmates who have been exposed, along with KCDC staff who have been in contact with people housed in the dorm, Hannah said.
People housed in the dorm have been placed in isolation, according to the sheriff’s department. Inmates will be held in the dorm until the 25-day incubation period from the last infection passes, Hannah said.
Until then, inmates are not allowed to leave the dorm, including for court appearances. Hannah said court appearances are being rescheduled.
Asked if the quarantine would affect any inmates’ release dates or ability to bond out, Hannah said he was told no inmates in the dormitory are in that position.
Viral disease
Mumps is a viral disease spread through direct contact, and outbreaks are most likely among those living in close quarters.
Most Americans are vaccinated for the disease, and since 1967 there has been a 99 percent decline in the number of cases annually in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
People who are vaccinated can still contract the disease, but will experience milder symptoms according to the CDC.
About 80 percent of Kenosha County residents were up to date on the MMR vaccination in 2018, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data. The stateside rate is 85 percent.
According to the CDC, a person who received the recommended two doses of the MMR vaccine in childhood has an 88 percent reduction in risk of contracting mumps; a person with one dose has a 78 percent reduction in risk.
During outbreaks, additional doses of the vaccine are sometimes recommended to at-risk groups.
Most people who contract mumps recover completely. Symptoms include fever, body aches and facial swelling. In some people, swelling is so severe it is difficult to eat.
The disease sometimes causes serious complications, especially in adults.
Possible complications include meningitis, hearing loss, and, for men, swelling of testicles.
