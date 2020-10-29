Second fire this week started by someone smoking while on supplemental oxygen

RACINE — A man was burned early Thursday morning after smoking in bed while on oxygen, the second Racine fire this week caused by smoking with oxygen nearby.
According to a release from the fire department, paramedics responded to the 500 block of 8th Street after 2 a.m. for a victim who had suffered self-inflicted burns to his face after smoking in bed while on oxygen.
Medical personnel attended to the victim while police officers checked the residence for additional fire damage, finding none. Prior to the arrival of rescue personnel, the victim had extinguished the fire himself and afterwards called 911.
There were no injuries to emergency services personnel or the public in the incident, excluding the person who was smoking.
The burn victim was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine for treatment and observation.
Second incident this week
Thursday morning’s call was the second injury incident in the city this week related to smoking while on supplemental oxygen, underscoring the dangers of smoking around oxygen.
A Monday afternoon fire in the 5600 block of Byrd Avenue left around 40 displaced and three injured.
Racine Fire Department Lt. Michael Moss cautions that while normal breathing air has a 21% oxygen concentration level, medical oxygen in tanks is 100% oxygen, making it “incredibly flammable” around flames, sparks and heat sources.
“It’s like a torch if you get open flame by it,” he cautioned.
For those using supplemental oxygen, Moss said heightened levels of oxygen build up in the user’s hair and clothes and small pockets on their skin, causing the oxygen-enriched clothing, hair and skin to burn vigorously if ignited.
“People don’t realize there’s that (oxygen) build-up,” Moss said, cautioning smokers on oxygen to ventilate their skin, clothing and hair before smoking or going near an open flame or other potential ignition sources. “The best practice if you’re gonna smoke and you’re on oxygen is to turn the oxygen off and wait around 30 minutes before smoking.”
Additionally, he noted oxygen should be kept at least 25 feet away from open flames and heat sources including stoves, pilot lights, electric heaters, fireplaces, candles and cigarettes.
“It’s very simple,” Moss said. “It you have oxygen and an open flame, you’re gonna have a fire sooner or later … Anywhere that there’s heat can start a fire with 100% oxygen.”
Firefighters square off in charity softball game
In front of hundreds of coworkers, friends and family, the Racine Fire Department defeated the Kenosha Fire Department in a 7-inning charity softball game by a close score of 13-12, Sunday, July 7 at Simmons Field in Kenosha. All proceeds from the event went to the family of slain Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
RFD and KFD charity softball game
RFD and KFD charity softball game
RFD and KFD charity softball game
RFD and KFD charity softball game
RFD and KFD charity softball game
RFD and KFD charity softball game
RFD and KFD charity softball game
RFD and KFD charity softball game
RFD and KFD charity softball game
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.