BURLINGTON — A Tichigan man is facing felony charges after about a half-pound of marijuana and 15 grams of ecstasy were allegedly found in his possession.
Robert D. Casey, 26, of the 28000 block of Cardinal Court is charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver on or near a park, a felony; possession with intent to deliver or manufacture marijuana on or near a park, also a felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 8, a search warrant was executed at 169 E. Chestnut St., Burlington, which is 330 feet from Wehmhoff Park. Casey, as well as two others, were there at the time of the search. One of the people there said that Casey stays at that residence frequently and often brings a large jar of marijuana.
Allegedly recovered from the residence were 228 grams of marijuana, $785 in cash, 15.3 grams of ecstasy at a value of between $700 to $1,000, six small plastic containers filled with marijuana and three digital scales.
Casey was given a $5,000 signature bond.
A preliminary hearing in the case is set for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.
