PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police suspended a manhunt after a high-speed chase and foot pursuit on Tuesday near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.
Officers attempted to pull over a vehicle on 39th Avenue near 104th Street around 1:12 p.m.
The vehicle failed to stop and reached speeds of 80 mph before colliding with two vehicles and crashing into a ditch in the 11700 block of 39th Avenue, according to Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana.
The suspect, described as a black man in his 20s wearing black shorts and no shoes or shirt, ran from the the scene of the crash and was not located.
The chase included multiple law enforcement agencies and canine units. It was called off at about 3 p.m. when police believe the man left the area.
Smetana said the man is not believed to be connected to any ongoing, local investigations.
"We don't have any reason to believe that right now at all," Smetana said. "There's no link at all at this point."
Officers found drugs and a firearm inside the suspect's vehicle. One person involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with a minor injury, according to Smetana.
An emergency alert was sent to area residents via text message, social media and the Kenosha County Reverse 911 program.
"We told area residents to stay in their homes until we notified them and to advise us if they saw anything," Smetana said. "We received steady calls from people all over the area."
Anyone will additional information is asked to call Pleasant Prairie Police at 262-694-7105.
