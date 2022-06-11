School sex assault case cleared

BURLINGTON — A 17-year-old boy at Burlington High School will not face charges, after a female student accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson said she declined to press charges in the incident, which occurred Dec. 16 under a stairwell at the school, 400 McCanna Parkway.

The girl, whose age was not disclosed, reported the attack Feb. 11 after police and school officials questioned her about it.

Hanson issued her no-charge decision on April 8, but she did not disclose it until Tuesday, after The Journal Times had requested information repeatedly about the matter.

Burlington police also had refused to release records or disclose information about the incident without the district attorney's approval.

The Journal Times reported on the incident in March based on limited information disclosed in a public police department blotter-style summary of calls for service.

According to police records released Wednesday with the DA's approval, the girl student told police that the suspect grabbed her by the wrist about 11 a.m. Dec. 16 and pulled her under a stairwell where there were no security cameras inside the school. The suspect then grabbed her neck, forcibly kissed her and shoved her hand down inside his pants, she said.

The suspect denied the accusations and told investigators that the two went under a stairwell together only to have a conversation while other students were in class.

Police reports indicate that school surveillance video showed the girl walking out from under the stairwell, followed by the 17-year-old boy, and that the boy "appeared to briefly touch his pants as he walked away."

Police recommended a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

In deciding against charging the suspect, Assistant District Attorney Diane Donohoo told police their investigative reports did not provide enough information to justify a charge.

"Reading the reports, it is not clear what actually happened," she wrote.

In an email disclosing the no-charge decision Tuesday to The Journal Times, Hanson copied Burlington police and told police that "reports can now be released" on the incident.

