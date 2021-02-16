 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scholarship honoring late Racine Police Officer Jennifer Diener to be awarded to local student
0 comments
alert top story

Scholarship honoring late Racine Police Officer Jennifer Diener to be awarded to local student

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jennifer Diener

Racine Police Officer Jennifer Diener is shown here standing next to her squad.

 Submitted

RACINE — When Jennifer Diener was killed in a car crash in February last year, the Diener family decided to honor her memory by doing what Diener loved most: helping her community.

The family started the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund at the Racine Community Foundation, which will soon give its first award, the Racine Police Department announced Tuesday.

The fund has grown and a scholarship award will be presented, to 2019 Park High School graduate Alexis Talbert, less than a year after its creation. The crash that claimed Diener's life, which occurred on Highway 20 when Diener was on her way home from a skiing trip, also claimed the life of Elizabeth Olszewski, a Union Grave native and up-and-coming attorney.

Diener's career was in law enforcement and she served 25 years at the Racine Police Department. Diener had both her undergrad and master’s degrees in criminal justice. Her family decided that encouraging other women to enter into the law enforcement field was the ideal way to honor Diener's legacy, the press release said.

“On behalf of the sworn members of the Racine Police Department, we are humbled by the creation of the scholarship fund that will honor the life and legacy of our beloved colleague, Officer Jennifer Diener," Racine Police Chief Art Howell said in a news release. "This special fund will support the education of women in law enforcement for years to come."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund benefits women at Gateway Technical College studying criminal justice who reside in Racine County.

“Jenny was forever honored and proud to serve alongside her friends and colleagues in law enforcement," said Brian Diener, Jennifer’s husband, in a news release. "This scholarship will honor that commitment as well as her memory and it will continue to serve as a guide to women entering the profession.”

Donations to support the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund should be made out to the Racine Community Foundation and sent to 1135 Warwick Way, Suite 200, Racine, WI 53406, or online at racinecommunityfoundation.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News