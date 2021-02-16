Scholarship honoring late Racine Police Officer Jennifer Diener to be awarded to local student

Diener's career was in law enforcement and she served 25 years at the Racine Police Department. Diener had both her undergrad and master’s degrees in criminal justice. Her family decided that encouraging other women to enter into the law enforcement field was the ideal way to honor Diener's legacy, the press release said.

“On behalf of the sworn members of the Racine Police Department, we are humbled by the creation of the scholarship fund that will honor the life and legacy of our beloved colleague, Officer Jennifer Diener," Racine Police Chief Art Howell said in a news release. "This special fund will support the education of women in law enforcement for years to come."

The Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund benefits women at Gateway Technical College studying criminal justice who reside in Racine County.

“Jenny was forever honored and proud to serve alongside her friends and colleagues in law enforcement," said Brian Diener, Jennifer’s husband, in a news release. "This scholarship will honor that commitment as well as her memory and it will continue to serve as a guide to women entering the profession.”