Shots fired

The Racine County Sheriff's Department responded to 17th Street, between Racine and Mead streets, after shots fired was heard on a police scanner Wednesday. Deputies could not confirm that shots were fired. 

 RICARDO TORRES ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Authorities responded to a report of shots fired this afternoon, according to scanner reports.

Shots were fired near 17th Street between Racine and Mead streets at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, scanner reports indicated.

Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies on the scene were not immediately able to confirm that shots were fired.

Deputies interviewed nearby witnesses, and said that they were searching for a white sedan that may have been involved in the situation. 

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

