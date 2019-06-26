RACINE — Authorities responded to a report of shots fired this afternoon, according to scanner reports.
Shots were fired near 17th Street between Racine and Mead streets at approximately 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, scanner reports indicated.
Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies on the scene were not immediately able to confirm that shots were fired.
Deputies interviewed nearby witnesses, and said that they were searching for a white sedan that may have been involved in the situation.
Today's mugshots: June 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffrey Adams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeffrey Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), felony bail jumping.
Andrai A. Barrios
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrai A. Barrios, Waterford, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Edward M. Gordon
Edward M. Gordon, 1700 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, felony personal identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Frederick D. Hill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Frederick D. Hill, 4900 block of 42nd Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping.
Jasmine D. Miller
Jasmine D. Miller, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Jamonte L. Mitchell
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamonte L. Mitchell, 3200 block of Kearney Avenue, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Marcellus L. Oliver Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Marcellus L. Oliver Jr., Milwaukee, felony theft (movable property greater than $10,000), forgery, uttering a forgery.
Lesha A. Pacala
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lesha A. Pacala, Milwaukee, possession with intent to deliver cocaine between 15 and 40 grams), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Kemont M. Regulus
Kemont M. Regulus, 4100 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession with intent to distribute THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Alize P. Kirksey
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alize P. Kirksey, 1600 block of West Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Dillon R. Morrison
Dillon R. Morrison, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
