Scanner reports: Four people shot at North Beach in Racine

RACINE — Four people were shot at North Beach on Tuesday evening, according to scanner reports. Police and other emergency responders are on scene now.
Paul Blum and his girlfriend Brianna Ortiz were hanging out at North Beach on Tuesday evening when they heard what they thought were fireworks.
Ortiz said it was going on too long for them to suspect the noise was gunfire
Then they saw people running toward them, and realized the sound they heard was gunfire
“It sounded like a war zone for a second,” Blum said.
