You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Scanner reports: Four people shot at North Beach in Racine
0 comments
breaking featured

Scanner reports: Four people shot at North Beach in Racine

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Four people were shot at North Beach on Tuesday evening, according to scanner reports. Police and other emergency responders are on scene now. 

Paul Blum and his girlfriend Brianna Ortiz were hanging out at North Beach on Tuesday evening when they heard what they thought were fireworks.

Ortiz said it was going on too long for them to suspect the noise was gunfire

Then they saw people running toward them, and realized the sound they heard was gunfire

“It sounded like a war zone for a second,” Blum said. 

0 comments
0
0
3
18
10

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News