RACINE — Police responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The call came at about 4:15 p.m. According to scanner reports, there were two suspects and one may have had a long gun. No additional information is immediately available.
Police at the scene declined to provide any comment.
A sign on the door of the bank said it was closed for the day.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.