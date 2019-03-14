Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Police responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank at 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The call came at about 4:15 p.m. According to scanner reports, there were two suspects and one may have had a long gun. No additional information is immediately available.

Police at the scene declined to provide any comment.

A sign on the door of the bank said it was closed for the day.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments