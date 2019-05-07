BURLINGTON — Phone scammers are now impersonating police officials, according to a Facebook post from the Burlington Police Department.
The department posted on Tuesday that it had received a complaint that they had been contacted by a subject who claimed to be from the department.
"Please be aware that this is an on-going scam affecting surrounding agencies," the post read. "We will never ask for your Social Security number or ask you to purchase gift cards over the phone."
Anyone who receives such a call is asked to contact local law enforcement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.