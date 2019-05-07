Try 3 months for $3

BURLINGTON — Phone scammers are now impersonating police officials, according to a Facebook post from the Burlington Police Department.

The department posted on Tuesday that it had received a complaint that they had been contacted by a subject who claimed to be from the department.

"Please be aware that this is an on-going scam affecting surrounding agencies," the post read. "We will never ask for your Social Security number or ask you to purchase gift cards over the phone."

Anyone who receives such a call is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

