Scammers calling 'elderly citizens,' pose as relatives in attempt to take money, Sheriff says

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported a local scam effort through which at least one local man or teen has been trying to trick residents out of their money by posing as one of their relatives and asking for money to get out of trouble.

According to the Sheriff's Office, multiple local "elderly citizens" have received calls from someone posing to be a family member. That person says they have been in an accident and are speaking differently because of a broken nose.

Then, the caller says they are passing the phone to their attorney and claim that the family member "needs cash to get out of trouble and/or jail for causing the accident, and that they will be sending a courier to pick up the money."

After getting the person's address, the individual would then go to the home posing as the courier and try to pick up the cash, according to law enforcement.

"In one of the incidents, the victim met with a male suspect face to face. The male was described as a white male, possibly in his 20s, with his face concealed with a black face mask. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and gray cargo pants and showed up at a meeting spot on foot. The victim did not see a vehicle," the Sheriff's Office reported in a news release.