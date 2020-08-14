Scammers calling 'elderly citizens,' pose as relatives in attempt to take money, Sheriff says

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Sheriff's Office has reported a local scam effort through which at least one local man or teen has been trying to trick residents out of their money by posing as one of their relatives and asking for money to get out of trouble.
According to the Sheriff's Office, multiple local "elderly citizens" have received calls from someone posing to be a family member. That person says they have been in an accident and are speaking differently because of a broken nose.
Then, the caller says they are passing the phone to their attorney and claim that the family member "needs cash to get out of trouble and/or jail for causing the accident, and that they will be sending a courier to pick up the money."
After getting the person's address, the individual would then go to the home posing as the courier and try to pick up the cash, according to law enforcement.
"In one of the incidents, the victim met with a male suspect face to face. The male was described as a white male, possibly in his 20s, with his face concealed with a black face mask. He was wearing a dark T-shirt and gray cargo pants and showed up at a meeting spot on foot. The victim did not see a vehicle," the Sheriff's Office reported in a news release.
The Sheriff's Office has requested anyone with information regarding these cases to call Investigator Baclawski at 262-886-8456.
In a statement, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling offered advice to anyone who gets one of these calls:
“I understand these calls make you emotional and quick to react. Oftentimes your first reaction is to trust. My suggestion is to get the caller’s name and number and then call law enforcement who will help you verify if the information is accurate.
"In addition, never provide any personal information or access to your money," Schmaling continued. "Never meet with anyone alone that you don’t know and haven’t verified their legitimacy. Remember, these despicable lowlifes will sound very convincing and plot to use your emotional state to ultimately steal your money.”
Today's mugshots: Aug. 14
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lyneeshia M Battle
Lyneeshia (aka Finnesse) M Battle, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of THC, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Kimberly McCullough
Kimberly (aka "Black") McCullough, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer.
Frank J Wright
Frank (aka Tyrone Lowe) J Wright, Chicago, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC.
Synncere D Davine
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Synncere D Davine, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Marvin Leon Jones
Marvin Leon Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kirk R Lock
Kirk (aka Ronald Ronald) R Lock, 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
John Paul Martens
John Paul Martens, 6800 Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miguel Angel Martinez
Miguel Angel Martinez, 5300 block of 75th Street, Kenosha, possession of THC.
Michael J Molbeck
Michael J Molbeck, 700 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Sheila A Morales
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sheila A Morales, 700 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
John G Nash
John G Nash, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, resisting an officer.
Alejandro G Rodriguez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1800 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
