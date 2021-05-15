 Skip to main content
Saturday's shooting at Marathon gas station was 3rd homicide reported in Racine this year
RACINE

Gloves in grass at Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the Marathon gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive. 

Marathon gas station, 3024 Rapids Drive

Upon arrival, Racine Police Department officers located the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the department. The victim was then transported to the hospital, where he died.

No suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to police. It is an ongoing investigation.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the police department's Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

The homicide is at least the third in the City of Racine this year.

Shavale Powell, 18, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of child abuse in the Feb. 14 death of his infant son in a residence on LaSalle Street.

Calling gun violence in America "a blemish on our character as a nation,” President Joe Biden announced six executive actions Thursday aimed at addressing the proliferation of what he says is an epidemic in the U.S.

Dontrell "Trell" Bush, a 17-year-old Horlick High School student, was fatally shot on May 7 in the 3400 block of Clairmont Street, not far from his home. Joshua D. Daniel, 18, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Bush's death.

According to the Racine Police Department, Racine suffered 10 homicides in 2019 and five in 2020.

Kenosha County has seen a significant increase in violence in 2021.

An 18-year-old was killed just after midnight Friday inside an apartment Friday off the 2000 block of 89th Street in Kenosha, the ninth murder in Kenosha County so far in 2021; Kenosha County usually only experiences 5-7 killings a year.

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

