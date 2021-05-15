Saturday's shooting at Marathon gas station was 3rd homicide reported in Racine this year

RACINE — A 20-year-old man is dead after a shooting at about 1 a.m. Saturday at the Marathon gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive.

Upon arrival, Racine Police Department officers located the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the department. The victim was then transported to the hospital, where he died.

No suspect is in custody in connection to the shooting, according to police. It is an ongoing investigation.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the police department's Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

The homicide is at least the third in the City of Racine this year.

Shavale Powell, 18, has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of child abuse in the Feb. 14 death of his infant son in a residence on LaSalle Street.