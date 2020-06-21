Saturday night garage fire caused $3,500 in damage

RACINE — An electrical fire in the wall of a garage caused an estimated $3,500 in damages late Saturday night.
According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, fire fighters were dispatched to 4048 LaSalle St. at 11:32 on Saturday night for a garage fire. Fire fighters quickly extinguished the fire which was in the outside wall of the garage. A fire investigator determined that the fire was caused by an electrical failure where a conduit supplied electricity for a battery charger for a boat parked in the driveway.
No injuries were reported and none of the garage contents were reportedly damaged.
