SALEM LAKES — Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Salem Lakes man for his alleged eighth operating while intoxicated charge, according to a Kenosha Sheriff's Office news release. 

At 9:49 p.m. Saturday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a reckless driver. A concerned citizen reported that a 2002 Honda Accord was all over the road near Highway W and Highway 50.

Deputies found the vehicle and stopped it for a traffic violation. Deputies spoke with the driver 46-year-old Michael Hess of the Village of Salem Lakes. Hess was ultimately arrested for his eighth operating a vehicle while intoxicated offense, as well as numerous other traffic citations.

"The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to encourage all citizens that should they come across a reckless driver to not hesitate in contacting our department," the release stated. 

