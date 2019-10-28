SALEM LAKES — Kenosha County Sheriff's Deputies arrested a Salem Lakes man for his alleged eighth operating while intoxicated charge, according to a Kenosha Sheriff's Office news release.
At 9:49 p.m. Saturday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a reckless driver. A concerned citizen reported that a 2002 Honda Accord was all over the road near Highway W and Highway 50.
Deputies found the vehicle and stopped it for a traffic violation. Deputies spoke with the driver 46-year-old Michael Hess of the Village of Salem Lakes. Hess was ultimately arrested for his eighth operating a vehicle while intoxicated offense, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
"The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to encourage all citizens that should they come across a reckless driver to not hesitate in contacting our department," the release stated.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Douglas R. Barrow
Douglas R. Barrow, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to three grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics.
Jordan M. Hardy
Jordan M. Hardy, South Beloit, Ill., theft (false representation between $10,000 and $100,000).
Richanda L. Harris
Richanda L. Harris, 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Racine, delivery of Schedule I or II narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Barry A. Heimes
Barry A. Heimes, Almond, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of narcotic drugs, felony bail jumping.
Johnnie Christopher Mills
Johnnie Christopher Mills, 1200 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Kevin R. Suominen
Kevin R. Suominen, 700 block of Cox Road, Kansasville, possession of a firearm by a felon, disorderly conduct.
Katherine A. Brouillette
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Katherine A. Brouillette, 1400 block of Kremer Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Carl E. Napier
Carl E. Napier, 1200 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Seriously, 8!?!? Why is this person even on the streets? He should be in prison! Oh wait, we live in Wisconsin, who doesn’t care about drunk or impaired drivers. Just give them 30 days each time and revoke their license, that should stop them...
