RUSD recount appeal could be decided in the next several days

“(B)ut does not specifically identify anything improper,” the brief said. “Of course, there was not, and the Appellants submission conveniently fails to acknowledge that the ballots were in a room guarded by armed security when they were not being counted.”

A response from the RUSD Board of Canvassers stated that the appellants had made false claims about the frequency of challenged ballots.

“Appellant George Meyers’ second affidavit states he has charts showing a ‘tremendous discrepancy’ in that there were more challenges to an rejections of absentee ballot envelopes in the wards out of the City of Racine,” the brief read. “Mr. Meyers does not attach any charts. The chart attached to (Board of Canvassers) member Melissa Abel’s affidavit however shows Mr. Meyers has it exactly backwards — there were far more rejections of and review of absentee ballot envelopes in the City of Racine than the other municipalities.”

The respondents also argued that the appellants’ claims that they were unable to properly observe the recount was unfounded.