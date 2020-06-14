RUSD recount appeal continues; both sides submit arguments ahead of hearing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — Supporters of the Racine Unified School District’s referendum have responded to an amended brief submitting by referendum opponents who have filed an appeal.

The suit pits petitioners James Sewell, Dennis Montey and George Meyers from the organization Honest, Open and Transparent Government and from the regional Libertarian Party, against the Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers, YES for Our Children and the Racine Unified School District.

The initial results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes, 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed. The recount results show that the referendum passed with 16,715 votes in support of the measure and 16,710 votes in opposition.

In the initial appeal filed May 1, petitioners argued that the total number of votes cast in the election was “significantly higher” than votes cast in the referendum, as well as other concerns, including not being permitted to examine ballots cast without referendum votes, disagreements about rejected ballots and drawdowns and obscured U.S. Postal Services postmarks.

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek warned that he wanted specific detail in the complaint. “I want to know exactly what the issue is because there are some limitations,” Piontek said.