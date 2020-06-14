RUSD recount appeal continues; both sides submit arguments ahead of hearing

RACINE COUNTY — Supporters of the Racine Unified School District’s referendum have responded to an amended brief submitting by referendum opponents who have filed an appeal.
The suit pits petitioners James Sewell, Dennis Montey and George Meyers from the organization Honest, Open and Transparent Government and from the regional Libertarian Party, against the Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers, YES for Our Children and the Racine Unified School District.
The initial results, announced April 13, showed the referendum passing by five votes, 16,748 in favor and 16,743 opposed. The recount results show that the referendum passed with 16,715 votes in support of the measure and 16,710 votes in opposition.
In the initial appeal filed May 1, petitioners argued that the total number of votes cast in the election was “significantly higher” than votes cast in the referendum, as well as other concerns, including not being permitted to examine ballots cast without referendum votes, disagreements about rejected ballots and drawdowns and obscured U.S. Postal Services postmarks.
Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek warned that he wanted specific detail in the complaint. “I want to know exactly what the issue is because there are some limitations,” Piontek said.
The second iteration, filed on May 28, raises concerns the petitioners have with the recount procedure, particularly due to precautions against spreading COVID-19 and with what they see as discrepancies in the final tallies. The defense argued that they have followed Wisconsin state statues and guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission and that many of the arguments stem from the petitioners not understanding said procedures.
A brief filed on behalf of Chelsea Powell and Yes for Our Children failed to meet Piontek’s request for specificity.
“Instead, Appellants’ Complaint offers general assertions ‘upon information and belief’ or unsupported insinuation — it is the proverbial ‘throw spaghetti against the wall and see if anything sticks,’ “ the brief read. “The reason they are left with this tactic is manifest: the Board followed the statutory recount process.”
Access questions
In their amended brief, the petitioners argue that they were unable to properly monitor the proceedings and examine ballots and envelopes that were under question because multiple units were processed simultaneously.
“This process limited viewing and examining many of the ballots cast in the election and the opened envelopes that once contained ballots cast and counted in the Referendum by the Board of Canvassers and the observers,” the complaint read.
The defense denied that the process impeded anyone’s ability to observe the proceedings.
“All of the recount activities were conducted in public and in the open and could be observed by any interested party as well as their representatives,” the response read. “No one was turned away.”
The petitioners said the restrictions implemented due to COVID-19, such as requiring observers to stand 6 feet away from tabulators and commissioners as they reviewed materials, also impeded their ability to oversee the proceedings. Powell and the Yes for Our Children campaign responded that the rules applied to all observers.
“(We) deny that the process ‘limited’ viewing or examining envelopes and ballots,” their response stated. “Any ‘limitations’ applied to everyone and were required by the Health Department as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Observers were permitted to review individual ballots and envelopes upon request.”
The appellants also stated that they were denied their request to see all the “undervote” ballots — those which were submitted for the election but did not include a vote on the referendum — and all envelopes of ballots that were included in the referendum.
The Board of Canvassers responded that that statement was untrue.
“At no point were appellants denied the right to review undervotes, absentee ballot envelopes or any other election materials while the reporting unit was being recounted,” stated their response.
Procedural questions
Sewell, et al., also challenged the roles the Board of Canvassers and tabulators played and how they were selected. Their first stated concern was that Tabulators were tasked with going through the ballots and envelopes, claiming they acted as “gatekeepers”.
“Tabulators were given the discretion to decide which of the opened envelopes complied with election laws,” the complaint read. “Thus, tabulators were given the option on which opened envelopes went to the Board of Canvassers and subsequently viewed by the appellants and observers.”
The Board of Canvassers took issue with the accusation that tabulators had “discretion,” stating instead that they, “were instructed and trained to flag for the BOC’s review any absentee envelope missing the information required by Wisconsin State Statute 6.87, including the signature of the voter, the signature of the witness, and the address of the witness.”
The appellants also raised concerns that some of the tabulators either worked for RUSD or had family that worked for the district. The board countered that that was not why those individuals had been selected. Instead they stated the tabulators had been chosen from lists of individuals who had worked as election inspectors provided by municipal clerks.
Consistency is key
The appellants also argued that the Board of Canvassers had inconsistently decided which ballots to allow and which to disallow, which the board denied. The appellants also raised the issue of ballots that were accepted without a witness address, which they raised during the recount process.
The Board of Canvassers had counted envelopes where the poll books verified that the witness resided with the voter until it was contested by the appellants. After receiving guidance from the Wisconsin Elections Commission instructing them to do otherwise, the board ordered completed units to be recounted according to said guidance.
The tallies of 11 units were submitted by the appellants which they believed were incorrectly tallied by the Board of Canvassers during the recount. The board stated that “the allegation misunderstands the statutory recount process.” The board stated that the appellants’ totals were based on adding or subtracting from the original April 13 tallies, which is not the procedure laid out in state law.
“Several times during the recount process, observers from both sides objected when the recount totals differed from a straight mathematical application of the draw down process,” stated the board’s response. “Each time the BOC asked the tabulators to recount the ballots two or more times to confirm the results.”
The last two wards in the City of Racine had total ballot counts inconsistent with election day. Those “lost” ballots were recovered through digital images that had been recorded by the voting machine on election day, which the board admitted was “employed due to the highly unusual irregularity” but was approved by WEC.
Finally, the appellants alleged that 81 ballots had been remade when their original could not be tabulated in the voting machine and that the originals were not available to verify during the recount. They argued the Board of Canvassers should have used ballot images to recover the original ballots, which the board argued was not necessary, nor possible.
“The BOC followed the statutorily mandated process set forth in Wis. Stat. § 9.01(1)(b), which does not include a requirement to use ballot images if the election day inspectors failed to properly set aside and preserve spoiled ballots,” the board’s response stated. “In addition, the City of Racine voting machines only make an image of the counted ballots and would not include images of original ballots that were remade.”
The next hearing in the case is a status conference scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on June 22 on the 4th floor of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.
