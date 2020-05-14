RUSD appeal case moves forward, judge wants case concluded by end of June

In the initial appeal filed May 1, petitioners argued that the total number of votes cast in the election was “significantly higher” than votes cast in the referendum, as well as other concerns, including not being permitted to examine ballots cast without referendum votes, disagreements about rejected ballots and drawdowns and obscured U.S. Postal Services postmarks.

Piontek warned that he wanted specific detail in the complaint. "I want to know exactly what the issue is because there are some limitations," Piontek said.

According to Wisconsin statutes, the court may not receive evidence that was not received by the Board of Canvassers during their recount during these proceedings. The exceptions are evidence that was not available during the recount or newly discovered evidence.

The respondents must respond to the complaint by June 8, and petitioners may file their response to the respondents by June 15.

Piontek, who will make the final decision in the case, said that he wanted the case to be completed by the end of June. A status conference has been scheduled for June 22.