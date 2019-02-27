ELKHORN — The heroin overdose death of a 36-year-old man has led to a reckless homicide charge against a rural Lake Geneva acquaintance accused of helping the overdose victim get drugs.
Andrew C. Hayes, 34, who lives on Trieste Road in the Town of Bloomfield, could face up to 40 years in prison if found guilty of reckless homicide, as charged by the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.
According to a criminal complaint, the overdose victim had been clean of heroin for a few months, but he decided to use heroin with Hayes on Sept. 21. He was found dead of an overdose the next day in his home in Delavan.
Prosecutors did not identify the overdose victim by name.
The complaint alleges that Hayes took the victim to Milwaukee to purchase heroin on Sept. 21 from Hayes’ regular dealer, and the two of them did heroin together before heading back to Delavan.
The defendant told police, according to the complaint, that he was not a drug dealer himself, but that he would “bring people with him to buy drugs.”
The charge of first-degree reckless homicide is a felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison and a $100,000 fine. Court records show that Hayes is due in court March 11 for a preliminary hearing in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.