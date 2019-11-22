Rudy's Bar fight nets charges for 21-year-old Mount Pleasant woman

RACINE — Racine Police were called to Rudy’s Bar multiple times Thursday after a fight between a Mount Pleasant woman and an employee.
Brittany R. Wehrly, 21, of the 1800 block of Ryan Road, is charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 9:38 p.m. Thursday, Racine Police responded to Rudy’s Bar, 2515 Douglas Ave., after multiple calls for assistance. Officers were told that two women were fighting. One of the women, a bar employee, said that Wehrly had presented a fake ID in the past and so she asked Wehrly to leave. She said that Wehrly then punched her in the face and back of the head.
The bar employee said she only defended herself. Police said the employee appeared heavily intoxicated and showed signs of “usage of a controlled substance,” the complaint said.
Less than an hour later, at 10:12 p.m., police were called to Rudy’s Bar again for a fight in the parking lot involving the same employee and Wehrl. Wehrl had reportedly left the scene before police arrived.
The vehicle Wehrl was traveling in as a passenger was pulled over. The vehicle had a suspended registration and the driver told the officer he had a knife and a loaded revolver, and does not have a concealed-carry permit.
Wehrl was reportedly heavily intoxicated and denied starting a fight with the employee. She said a man “body-slammed” her while she was in Rudy’s Bar. She did not have any visible injuries, the officer said.
No information was provided as to whether the driver was arrested.
At 11:03 p.m., police were again called to Rudy’s Bar. A bar patron said that he had intervened in the fight between Wehrly and the other woman. During that fight, he said, Wehrly scratched his face, causing four scratches around his right eye.
Wehrly’s initial appearance is set for Dec. 18 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.